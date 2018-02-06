Last Friday, WGN reported on the sudden halt of the CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines. This was due to an unidentified body being found on the tracks.





It wasn’t until much later that the body was identified as an Arlington Heights man who had died Thursday morning on the train tracks at the Belmont station in the North Side Lakeview neighborhood has been identified.

Trains were halted at Belmont because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, according to a service alert issued by the CTA. Later updates referred to the incident as a medical emergency on the tracks.

Red and Brown Line service has resumed across both of their entire lines, but do continue to bypass Belmont. Consider using nearby Wellington, which is just 1/4 mi (2 full city blocks) south of Belmont. Allow extra travel time. — cta (@cta) February 1, 2018

CTA spokeswoman Irene Ferradaz said the first source of information indicated that power was shut off in both directions about 10:15 a.m. because of a person on the tracks at Belmont, but that the person wasn’t hit by a train or the electrified third rail. She said Chicago Fire Department crews removed the person from the tracks.

CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said the person died, but did not provide further information. On Friday morning, the person was identified as 31-year-old Patrick J. O’Brien, he was pronounced dead at 10:36 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, the medical examiner’s office said.