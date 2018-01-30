You have your swear by the book deep-dish that you show off to all your family and friends when they come into town but you have probably never boasted THIS deep-dish pizzeria which takes Chicago pies to a whole new level.





According to Only In Your State, this deep-dish pizzeria in central Illinois is a menu full of copycat pizzas of Chicago’s famous pies, and it is nothing short of perfection.

RELATED: One of Chicago’s deep dish connoisseurs is setting up shop in the Motor City

The Greathouse of Pizza in Casey is a family-owned and operated establishment, with the best deep-dish pizzeria in Illinois, open from 4 p.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. every day, aside from Monday, according to the news outlet.

Voted one of the best deep-dish pizzas in all of Illinois, the homemade dough and special recipe sauce is what sets this ‘za apart from the rest but you can only grab the delicious dish on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the news outlet reports, so plan your visit accordingly.

If you want to take the party home with you, guests are able to take and bake a deep dish at home for just around $11 and if you are hankering for sides, the family spot also offers Italian beef, pasta, hot subs, salads, garlic knots, cheese sticks and of course, dessert, according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Sean Evans attempts to find out what’s better: New York or Chicago pizza?

Pizza styles include thin, thick, as well as pan crust and house specials, include the Meat Pie, The Big Cheese, the Garden Pie, and BBQ Chicken, according to the news outlet. Their signature pie, the Greathouse, comes with sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.

And like we mentioned earlier, you can also get copycats of other specialized Chicago pizzas like thick pan pizza or pizza pot pie, according to the news outlet. The spot has been around since 2008 and is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

The Greathouse of Pizza is located at 904 N Route 49 in Casey. To learn [or drool] more, click here!