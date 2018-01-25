An animal shelter in Chicago Ridge has temporarily closed down due to an outbreak of canine respiratory disease.

According to a WGN report, The Animal Welfare League had to shut down due to illness.





The shelter according to the news outlet is only offering some services and will not be accepting any strays or surrendered dogs at this time.

According to officials, the illness looks like a kennel cough but it could possibly be a bacterial infection. WGN reports that the shelter is hoping the closure is only for a short time and are taking all precautions to contain the disease.

According to the news outlet, the shelter’s vet is caring for the sick animals and cats are not affected.

