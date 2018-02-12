A suburban mom has taken down a drug ring that she says allegedly killed her son.

According to CBS News, Karen Dobner said of her 19-year-old son, Max Dobner:





“I always felt like he was by my side helping me,”

Back in 2011, Max suffered hallucinations as well as panic attacks after taking a form of synthetic marijuana sold as “potpourri” proceeding to drive 100 mph into a house, accidentally killing himself – according to the news outlet.

Karen, Max’s mom, blames Ruby Moshin partially – who was the one responsible for selling Max and his friend a product called “iAroma” – a type of synthetic marijuana made of mushroom leaves sprayed with chemicals. The teens purchased it in 2011 at a store Moshin owned at a mall in Aurora, according to the news outlet.

“I don’t know what kind of mother sells drugs in the mall to kids,” Karen said.

According to the news outlet, Moshin did not comment as she entered the federal courthouse to be sentenced for her role in selling iAroma. Evidence proved she purchased more than 1,000 packets of iAroma to sell out of the store and coining it “potpourri.”

“Nobody buys potpourri by the gram … $20 a gram,” said Karen.

After Karen’s son’s death, she desired justice and for seven years, she fought to take down everyone involved in the manufacturing, distribution as well as sales of iAroma to her son. She also credits CBS2 Chicago for helping her with her cause.

“The CBS investigation started everything rolling,” said Dobner.

The CBS investigation team went undercover and showed months after Max’s death that Moshin was still selling the product. Police also made undercover buys, according to the news outlet.

“She continued to sell, and that’s why she’s going to prison,” Karen said to CBS2.

Karen has also hired Attorney Shawn Collins, who filed suit against those involved with the iAroma that eventually led to Max Dobner’s crash.

“Through our investigation, we learned that there was literally a nationwide distribution network — North Carolina, Iowa, Texas, Louisiana,” Collins said to CBS2.

Karen says that four people involved in Max’s death have been indicted and three people – including Moshin – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute synthetic drugs. According to CBS2, a fourth wholesaler pleaded guilty to intentionally distributing drugs in Illinois, North Carolina, and Louisiana.

Karen told the news outlet she won for her son but would trade everything just to have him back. Karen has been working for years to warn others about the dangers of synthetic marijuana, which can be potentially 800 times stronger than real marijuana and very dangerous as consumers do not know exactly what ingredients are used.

Moshin will serve two years in federal prison, according to the news outlet.