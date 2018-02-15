Menu
carjacking car crash near north side Read this Next

North Side carjacking leads to a crash and a woman's death Tuesday night
Advertisement

Complaints by neighbors of a suspicious odor in an East Chicago apartment building resulted in a drug bust that netted police 219 pounds of marijuana.


RELATED: Police on the lookout for five men during an East side home invasion

East Chicago police received several complaints from residents Jan. 29 about a marijuana odor at the apartment building, 3612 Superior Court, which residents believed came from apartment No. 4, according to court documents.

An officer learned a white truck parked outside the building was registered to an occupant of apartment No. 4. The officer observed a man obtain a backpack from the truck, and then leave the complex in a gray car.

The gray car was stopped by police near Harbor Foods, 3830 Guthrie St., documents state. The driver was identified as Darnell Anderson Jr.

Anderson provided the officer permission to search the vehicle, and while doing so the officer found a plastic bag containing 1-pound of a green, leafy substance, which later tested positive for marijuana.

A more thorough search of the vehicle turned up eight boxes loaded with an additional 218 pounds of marijuana, court documents state. Anderson, 30, admitted to police the 1-pound of marijuana belonged to him, but said the other 218 pounds belonged to a family member.

RELATED: 2 men who were wrongfully convicted of murder, served 20 yrs. Now face deportation

Anderson was charged Thursday in Lake Criminal Court with two felony counts of dealing marijuana and two misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession. Anderson’s surety bond is $20,000, documents state.

East Chicago police drug bust rakes in 219 lbs. of marijuana Flickr/U.S. Customs and Border
Advertisement

Rare Studio

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement