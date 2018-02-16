WGN9 reported on the tragic news that a 1-year-old had been critically injured due to a house fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. According to fire officials, the fire that happened Wednesday night put this baby in harms way.





RELATED: Chicago man arrested after vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park

Emergency crews responded to the 5600-block of South Damen Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for a fire on the first floor of a two-story home.

An adult was able to escape the fire, and the 1-year-old was rescued. The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition and being treated for smoke inhalation. The adult was also injured.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be started by a space heater that was too close to a bed with the boy. They said the home did not have any working smoke detectors and had an improper power connection.

RELATED: Chicago man arrested after vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park

In total, four people have been displaced by the fire. We are awaiting more details, check back soon.