Menu
cp Read this Next

Watch out car jackers! Chicago police now has cars that have automatic license plate readers
Advertisement

Thanks to federal grants, Chicago has received more than $1 million in federal grants to help reduce diesel pollution from city buses and equipment used at O’Hare International Airport.


According to The Tribune, The Enviornmental Protection Agency announced the funding for the Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago Department of Aviation on Wednesday.

RELATED: Federal interest could bring housing to a Fifth Ward Superfund site once known for its arsenic pollution

Cathy Stepp, EPA Region 5 Administrator says the money “will help people breathe cleaner air.”

The Tribune reports that the transit authority is receiving a $400,000 grant to replace an older bus with an all-electric one that produces zero emissions.

The CTA is providing about $490,000 in matching funds.

The $640,000 EPA grant will be used by the aviation department.

It will be replacing the 26 pieces of airport support equipment with all-electric versions.

The department will help fund the project with $790,000.

RELATED: If you ever wondered what cities would look like without light pollution, here’s your chance to find out

To learn how you can reduce your carbon footprint, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of Howcast.

Thanks to $1M in EPA grants, Chicago reduces diesel pollution YouTube screenshot Eric Martin
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement