Thanks to federal grants, Chicago has received more than $1 million in federal grants to help reduce diesel pollution from city buses and equipment used at O’Hare International Airport.





According to The Tribune, The Enviornmental Protection Agency announced the funding for the Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago Department of Aviation on Wednesday.

Cathy Stepp, EPA Region 5 Administrator says the money “will help people breathe cleaner air.”

The Tribune reports that the transit authority is receiving a $400,000 grant to replace an older bus with an all-electric one that produces zero emissions.

The CTA is providing about $490,000 in matching funds.

The $640,000 EPA grant will be used by the aviation department.

It will be replacing the 26 pieces of airport support equipment with all-electric versions.

The department will help fund the project with $790,000.

