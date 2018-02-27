In the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Mark Vallas – son of former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas died – according to family members as well as authorities.





According to the Chicago Tribune, the youngest of Paul Vallas’ three children, Mark Vallas, 24, died under uncertain circumstances – according to his uncle Dean Vallas.

In Huntington Beach at the New Existence Recovery at 11 p.m. – Mark Vallas was reported dead, the Orange County Sherriff’s Department’s Coroner Division confirmed.

New Existence offers drug addiction treatment, according to its website.

An official in the sheriff’s department stated the cause of death was unclear.

This week an autopsy is expected to take place.

Dean Vallas said Mark was a graduate of St. Rita of Cascia High School in Chicago and recently located to Huntington Beach.

Paul Vallas, Mark Vallas’ father, served as the Chicago Public Schools CEO from 1995 to 2001.

Paul then went on to head school districts in Philadelphia, Bridgeport, Conn., as well as New Orleans.

Paul also attempted to bring education reform to Haiti.

Paul Vallas was removed as the chief administrative officer at Chicago State University this year after it was revealed he was contemplating a run to become the next mayor of Chicago in 2019.

