You can (finally) expect those pesky potholes on the expressways across the Chicago area to be patched as the weekend comes to a close, weather permitting.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation, motorists were told to expect crews between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Thanks to the recent rain along with freezing temperatures, an increased number and severity of potholes on area roadways have been a huge problem for Chicago commuters.
The work is said to require intermittent lane closures.
