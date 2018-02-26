You can (finally) expect those pesky potholes on the expressways across the Chicago area to be patched as the weekend comes to a close, weather permitting.





According to the Chicago Sun-Times as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation, motorists were told to expect crews between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Thanks to the recent rain along with freezing temperatures, an increased number and severity of potholes on area roadways have been a huge problem for Chicago commuters.

The work is said to require intermittent lane closures.

To learn more about some of the worst potholes in Chicago, scroll onto the eerie video below – courtesy of Lou J. Perez