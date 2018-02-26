Menu
You can (finally) expect those pesky potholes on the expressways across the Chicago area to be patched as the weekend comes to a close, weather permitting.


According to the Chicago Sun-Times as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation, motorists were told to expect crews between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: “What’s Your Favorite Pothole in the City?” – Reddit users weigh in

Thanks to the recent rain along with freezing temperatures, an increased number and severity of potholes on area roadways have been a huge problem for Chicago commuters.

The work is said to require intermittent lane closures.

RELATED: Recent changes in weather means a huge uptick in potholes around Chicago; here’s what you can do

To learn more about some of the worst potholes in Chicago, scroll onto the eerie video below – courtesy of Lou J. Perez

Chicago Expressway potholes to be patched, cue the Hallelujah chorus YouTube Screenshot Lou J. Perez
