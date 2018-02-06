On Friday night, the police department informed the Chicago Sun-Times that Chicago Police detectives are investigating a viral Facebook video that apparently depicts child pornography.





According to a report by Fox32, social media users had begun to “regularly” contact authorities on Friday to report the video.

According to police, the video appears to show a girl as young as 8 years old, performing a sex act on an adult, according to the news outlet.

On Friday afternoon, an alert about the video started airing over police radio across the city frequently, according to Fox32.

The news outlet reports that anyone who received or saw the video was advised to delete it and report it to Facebook.

