Yes, you worked hard to clear that space right in front of your apartment, went to a thrift store, bought a cheap chair, and rightfully claimed that parking spot as yours.





But with the weather getting warmer and much of the snow melting, the city announced they will be clearing away any dibs seen on the street beginning on Monday February 19th.

“As the snow begins to melt, our crews are focused on clearing streets of debris and residents can help by picking up any items they may have on the street,” said Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully.

If you really don’t like your neighbors and can’t wait til Monday, you can always call 311 to have the city remove any of the space-savers.

While dibs is certainly a contentious issue, it can be necessary for people with disabilities and the elderly. And not to mention it’s a great way to treat some Winter Blues with creativity, as captured on the Instagram account @Chicagodibs.

There are a few chances of snow throughout the week, but temperatures are generally staying warm, even expecting to top 50 degrees on Monday.