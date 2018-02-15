Two brothers were reported convicted in a federal court of using stolen identities to obtain close to $2 million in fraudulent airplane loans from several banks across the country…





According to a Chicago Tribune report, Ryan Miller and Dusten James Miller were convicted in U.S. District Court in Worcester on Tuesday of bank fraud, money laundering and identity theft-related charges.

Prosecutors say the Chicago brothers used the identities of other people as well as doctored documents to obtain loans, including a nearly $400,000 loan from Worcester-based Commerce Bank.

According to authorities, they then laundered the money through shell companies, using it to buy luxury cars and other high-end items.

The pair represented themselves in court, questioning some of the evidence as well as argued technicalities.

The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

