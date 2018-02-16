On the Stevenson Expressway, one person was killed while three others were injured in a crash.

According to a WGN report, after midnight on Tuesday, the one-vehicle accident happened just after midnight on northbound I-55 at the Cicero Ave. ramp when an SUV hit a guardrail.





The front passenger was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Christian Barraja, according to WGN.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

Around 5 a.m. the ramp reopened to traffic.

