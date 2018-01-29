Fire stations receiving babies seems like a thing from the movies, but in real life, Fire stations do participate in the Safe Haven Program. It provides daytime shelter and basic needs services to youth living on the streets.





These emergency necessities alleviate the demands of survival that often distract youth from engaging in educational or health-related activities that ultimately lead to stability. Such was the case for this mother in Chicago’s East Side.

WGN reported, the young mother brought a newborn baby girl to a fire station Thursday evening. The baby was just several hours old and in good health, according to officials. The mother took the newborn to the fire station at 106th Street and South Ewing Avenue around 7:40 p.m. as part of The Safe Haven program.

The mother signed paperwork to release the baby to the Chicago Fire Department, officials said. Paramedics checked the child’s health and took her to Trinity Hospital.

The Safe Haven Law was passed in Illinois in 2001. The law protects parents’ anonymity and guards them from facing civil or criminal liability for taking in their babies. All fire stations, police stations, and hospitals must accept a baby brought in by a parent and provide all necessary emergency services to help a newborn child.

The mother of the baby girl filled out paperwork, but it’s not required. Information does not need to be given to partake in the program. An advocate said she was very happy to hear about the outcome.

She said this is exactly how the Safe Haven program is supposed to work.

“My heart is bursting with joy,” Dawn Geras, with the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, said. “We’ve helped to save not just the life of that baby, we’ve been able to help the parent to go on with their lives knowing that they’ve taken the responsible action and that they can feel good they can go home tonight and feel good about what they’ve done.”