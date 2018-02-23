Menu
Home Depot Read this Next

Grab your tool belt, The Home Depot is hiring 3,000 employees
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Garrett Popcorn will partner with the Chicago Cubs – “popping” up into Wrigley Field.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Garrett will become the “Official Gourmet Popcorn Sponsor” of the Cubs.


RELATED: Get ready to live at the movies, Regal Cinemas is now serving Cheetos popcorn

Which means the popcorn will be available at Wrigley throughout the season **cue ecstatic hysteria**

And naturally, there is a special Cubs-themed tin available as well.

RELATED: Wrigley Field to host Billy Joel for 5th year in a row, sets record

Just yesterday Garrett was at Daley Plaza for a Cubs ticket event to celebrate the announcement, giving away complimentary bags of Garrett Mix.

To learn more about Chi-town’s favorite popcorn shop, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of ZAGAT.

Garrett Popcorn to be Cub’s “Official Gourmet Popcorn Sponsor” YouTube Screenshot ZAGAT
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement