On Wednesday, Garrett Popcorn will partner with the Chicago Cubs – “popping” up into Wrigley Field.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Garrett will become the “Official Gourmet Popcorn Sponsor” of the Cubs.





Which means the popcorn will be available at Wrigley throughout the season **cue ecstatic hysteria**

And naturally, there is a special Cubs-themed tin available as well.

Just yesterday Garrett was at Daley Plaza for a Cubs ticket event to celebrate the announcement, giving away complimentary bags of Garrett Mix.

To learn more about Chi-town’s favorite popcorn shop, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of ZAGAT.