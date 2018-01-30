On Saturday afternoon, a crowd gathered at California and Division – holding loved ones’ pictures along with stories of how the deceased were lost to gun violence.





According to a WGN report, the west siders sought peace, murders to be solved and residents to speak up.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Roberts Torres of the group Parents for Peace & Justice to WGN,” …. We’re losing our community. So we have to stand up and continue to fight back.”

The group co-organized the rally, according to the news outlet.

WGN reported on Friday night, several blocks away – there was yet another deadly shooting.

Along with Parents for Peace for Peace & Justice, an art activism project named Demand Justice also helped with organizing the rally, according to the news outlet.

Demand Justice creates pop-up art installations all over Chicago which you can check out here.

To learn more about Parents for Peace and Justice and how they give back to the community, watch the video below – courtesy of Halfstack Magazine.