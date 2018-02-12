Arthur Jones is running on the Republican ticket for the third congressional district which includes parts of the South Side of Chicago and some West and Southwest suburbs.





Jones is also a Holocaust denier, a White Supremacist, attends Neo-Nazi rallies, and celebrates Hitler’s birthday.

In a recent interview on CNN, Alisyn Camerota did not hold back on making it clear that Jones’s perspective is not only skewed and delusional, but dangerous.

“Your website is filled with the most vile, rancid rhetoric I think I’ve ever read,” said Camerota.

“I disagree with you,” Jones responded. “It’s not vile and rancid, it’s the truth. There’s nothing on that website that’s not true. I personally put that stuff on there. I personally picked out the articles on there because they’re true.”

Despite what is posted on his website or what he’s said at rallies (which CNN shows video of) Jones rejects the Nazi label. “The only organization I belong to is my own organization. And that’s the America First Committee.”

“I call myself an American patriot and statesman,” he added.

He double-downed on one of his favorite lines that the Holocaust is an extortion racket, which he had previously mentioned in an interview with the Sun-Times.

Although he is running on the Republican ticket, Jones repeatedly disapproves of “the two-party, Jew-party, queer-party system.”

Watch the full, almost unbelievable interview, here (it should go without saying, but be aware that there is harsh and hateful language in the interview):

For their own part, the Republican Party has disavowed of Jones and his views. In a statement to the Sun-Times, Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party said “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones. We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District.”

While the district has been Democrat for some time now, it’s still worrisome that someone with these views could rise so high within the Republican Party, and one wonders why they didn’t bother getting someone else on the ballot.

Although at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jones offered a spot in the Trump Administration.