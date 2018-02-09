Emil Jones, former Senate President, thinks J.B. Pritzker should withdraw from the governor’s race as the billionaire has shown “what he really thinks about black folks” and does not accept Pritzker’s apology.





According to the Chicago Sun-Times

The news outlet reports that Pritzker showed his “true colors” when he told Rod Blagojevich in a secretly recorded conversation that Jones was too “crass” to fill Barack Obama’s Senate seat, Jones said on Tuesday.

“He’s been running around the black community talking about all the things he’s gonna do. Blah, blah, blah. … He’s trying to buy the black vote. He’s like a one-eyed jack. But, those tapes show you the other side of his face. This is what he really thinks about black folks,” said Jones.

“What he meant by ‘crass’ is that I’m an uppity black. I fight for my people and, sometimes, that ruffles feathers. What he was saying in comparing me to Jesse White is that Jesse White is a safe black. Jesse White is not gonna do what Emil Jones does. Dr. King was a crass black. Harold Washington was a crass black. It was said in a derogatory manner.”

Jones said that he does not accept Pritzker’s apology, according to the Sun-Times, and African-American voters shouldn’t either.

“Look at the other side of his face. The other side of his face is that he does not accept strong black leadership. He likes acceptable blacks who are meek and won’t say anything,” Jones said.

Jones was especially not impressed when informed that Secretary of State Jesse White, City Treasurer Kurt Summers as well as Aldermen Pat Dowell (3rd), Michael Scott Jr. (24th) and Walter Burnett (27th) stood alongside Pritzker on Tuesday as the candidate offered his apology, publically.

“I expect that from them. They are all safe blacks. A safe black is not gonna challenge or do anything,” Jones said, according to the Sun-Times.

In the conversation between Blagojevich and Pritzker – recorded by the FBI, which was obtained by the Chicago Tribune – Pritzker pitches White as the “least offensive” choice to fill the Senate seat being vacated by then President-elect Obama, according to the Sun-Times.

Pritzker goes on in the recorded call to describe Jones as too “crass” for the job and joked along with the governor when Blagojevich suggested appointing Obama’s controversial pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, to fill the vacancy, the news outlet reported.

“God damn America!” Pritzker repeated after Blagojevich, who was mimicking Wright, according to the news outlet.

“I regret some of the things I didn’t say and some of the things that I did,” Pritzker said in his apology on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pritzker did not specify which section(s) of the phone call he regretted, simply saying he was “not my best self” on the call and that he should have “pushed back” against some of Blagojevich’s comments. Jones recalled on Tuesday that, prior to the 2012 presidential election, Pritzker showed his “true colors” again, but this time – he was referring to Obama’s re-election campaign, the news outlet reported.

“He called Barack Obama a mediocre president and said he didn’t know who he was gonna support for [the] president. He said that in a televised interview. That’s J.B. Pritzker,” Jones said. “I would say to him that he should withdraw from the gubernatorial race,” Jones said.