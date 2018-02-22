After every wedding, there is always plenty of clean up – including leftover food that most of the time gets thrown out.





But one Chicago wedding planner is changing that.

According to a WGN report, Kristin Anderson has been packing up all the leftover catered food from weddings for the past year and a half and giving it away to those who need it the most.

“We were dumping a ton of food. It would just literally be going into the garbage. We decided, ‘why not donate it to people in need,'” Anderson said to WGN.

Anderson now drives all the high-end catered food to DuPage Pads, with approval from her clients.

DuPage Pads is a local organization committed to helping the homeless.

“Isn’t it amazing…wow!” DuPage Pads’ Janelle Barcelona says as the latest delivery is unloaded onto the kitchen counter. This particular wedding fed fifty people, with leftovers consisting of chicken picatta, roasted vegetables and pasta.

DuPage Pads feeds meals to over 300 homeless every day, depending heavily on donations to keep their inventory up.

Anderson is aware that her donation won’t feed everyone, but it’s beginning she hopes will inspire others.

“The brides and grooms are loving it. They are really excited to be giving back to their community also. They pay for the meals…so why not? Why not donate the excess stuff?” Anderson said.

To learn more about DuPage Pads, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of DuPage Pads.