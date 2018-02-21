Menu
Gavel Read this Next

Allegation of attorney's love affair with suspected 9/11 terrorist, ends
Advertisement

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester is a ‘take everything with a grain of salt’ type when it comes to who said what.

According to 12UP at the team’s convention – Lester was showed a video of Willson Contreras talking about the exchange between what was said after Lester picked off a runner last season.


RELATED: Sorry ladies, Cubs’ Willson Contreras just put a ring on it

Lester said to NBC as the video played on “He didn’t really say that.”

He continued saying “I doubt he’s afraid to say anything to anybody.”

Lester then began to chuckle, as even the thought of a young player like Contreras saying something like that to a savvy veteran like Lester was comical but Lester, thankfully, was a good sport about it.

RELATED: Hospital patients surprised by Cubs with tickets to Spring Training

Watch the profanity-laced story of Contreras telling Lester to throw first, courtesy of rljmb23.

Jon Lester on Contreras for NSFW comments: “He didn’t really say that” YouTube screenshot MVPFLF
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Virginia Tech shooting survivor wants to help Florida survivors

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement