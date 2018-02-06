Opened on Thursday morning in the West Loop, the Korean-focused Pan Asian market is finally here!

According to the Eater Chicago, it is the first city of Chicago market for the national chain which does have locations in suburbs such as Naperville, Niles, Schaumburg, and Glenview but it’s not just a grocery store…





The popular hot spot boasts grab-and-go sushi burritos, ramen as well as dumplings from three restaurant stall, according to the news outlet.

The open festivities featured Korean dances, a tea ceremony as well as a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning with local aldermen in attendance, according to the Eater.

SGD Tofu House, Korean Barbecue, Izakaya Yume and Baru are the three restaurants inside of HMart and offer a wide selection at their respective kitchens. SGD or So Gong Dong, serves Korean stews, dumplings, bibimbap, and Korean barbecue like beef, pork and chicken bulgogi along with bento boxes, according to the Eater. The Japanese spot, Izakaya Yume, serves ramen, cats, sushi burritos, poke bowls, and maki.

Last but not least, Baru is considered a new fusion restaurant according to the Eater – offering “healthy fried chicken,” multi-grained rice and “Asian tapas” along with customizable noodles, rice or mixed greens. People are able to sit at communal tables in front and the owners have not decided if they are to offer wifi as well.

According to the news outlet, the market also assists home cooks with fresh noodles, dumplings and fish balls, along with a marinated raw meats bar and seafood tank with live lobsters and more. Korea’s national dish is Kimchi and wouldn’t you know there is an entire section dedicated to the fermented cabbage-?

H Mart at 711 W. Jackson Boulevard opens daily at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SGD Tofu House and Korean Barbecue opens daily at 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Izakaya Yume opens daily at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baru opens daily at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.