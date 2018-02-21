A sorority is temporarily suspended at a Chicago university after allegations of hazing.

According to a WGN report, Loyola Univesity has suspended Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority.





The group is being accused of hazing, harassment as well as bullying, with some students claiming the incident was alcohol-related.

ASA is not allowed to conduct any organizational business or participate in any activities on or off campus during the university’s suspension.

Sigma Chi Fraternity member Tom Giannola says he’s surprised to hear hazing is happening as his fraternity doesn’t put up with it.

“I know we sign waivers saying there’s a zero-tolerance policy on hazing and things like that so I don’t know I guess it is what it is,” he said.

“I just think these sororities and fraternities shouldn’t do something like this because it engages negative behavior so I just don’t think it’s something anyone should support and they should haven’t to go to such an extent to be recruited into a sorority,” a junior, Benish Baqai, said.

“To be honest I’m not very surprised. Unfortunately, I’ve been to parties where I’ve seen it I feel like it’s become commonplace it’s not good but I feel like that’s reality,” a freshman, Kenny Wallace, said.

It was not made clear how long the suspension will continue.

Two fraternities were suspended for similar behavior back in 2017. Alpha Kappa Psi Co-Ed Business Fraternity and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity were both suspended in 2017, according to the school newspaper. The suspension on Alpha Kappa Psi will be lifted in 2019 while Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s suspension ends in 2020.

Loyola issued the following statement to WGN-TV: