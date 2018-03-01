It was an incredibly normal day for Liyah Sangathit, she was doing her laundry at the local laundromat, she needed to pass the time so she went next door to the 7-Eleven in the 6200-block of North Sayre in the Norwood Park neighborhood. What started out as a typical, mediocre laundry day, unexpectedly, turned into the day that changed her life forever.





Liyah decided to pass the time and purchase a lottery ticket, one of those scratch off types, she went at it and couldn’t believe her eyes. She had instantly won $1 million on a $10 Million Cash Bonanza ticket.

“If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and play again,” she said after her win.

The winner said she plans to use that money to buy a new car. The retailer is said to have received a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 instant ticket features three top prizes of $10,000,000 and 15 prizes of $1,000,000. One of the $10,000,000 prizes and three of the $1,000,000 prizes have not been claimed.

Back in January another lucky Illinois resident scratched his way to $4 million. His name is Dragun Kuznikov. and his luck was forever changed when he scratched off the top prize on the Fabulous Fortune game. Kuznikov said he plans to continue to work at his full-time job and invest the money in stock for the future.

Kuznikov purchased the winning ticket at a BP at 4000 W Peterson Ave. in Chicago. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus, one percent of the prize amount. Fabulous Fortune is a $20 instant ticket featuring four top prizes of $4,000,000.