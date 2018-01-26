Menu
According to WGN, the owner of a money order business on the Northwest Side was shot and killed Wednesday.

Chicago police and witnesses to the crime claim it was done by a masked robber who made his getaway on a CTA bus. Horacio Galvan-Hernandez, 46, was shot in the head while working in his store, Envios De Dinero, in the 5000 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood around 2:45 p.m.

Police reports and witness accounts said the robber’s bullet shot through a plexiglass partition after grabbing money from a tray. The robber then discarded his mask and made a getaway aboard a CTA bus.

The owner of the building at 5013 W. Fullerton said Galvan-Hernandez and his partner owned two other money order stores. He lived in the 500 block of West Kinzie Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Galvan-Hernandez was one of five people shot in Chicago on Wednesday.

Man killed in his own store during robbery in NW side YouTube/Tomo News
