On Tuesday morning, a man was stabbed in the stomach while onboard a Megabus which stopped on Randolph Street near the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police.





In an abc7 report, the incident occurred on southbound Interstate 90 in Chicago.

RELATED: Fiery school bus crash leaves a small town stunned — one of the victims was just learning how to drive

Police report they were called at about 9:45 a.m. to the scene.

Megabus.com spokesman, Sean Hughes, said they are cooperating with police, according to the news outlet.

According to witnesses, the man attacked a woman on the bus and then the woman stabbed him.

RELATED: Greyhound passengers allegedly threatened to be shot by deported man

The news outlet reports that the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

According to the Illinois State Police, the offender was then taken into custody.

Witnesses say the bus was coming from Minnesota.

To read more about Megabus’s history of safety, scroll on below – courtesy of CBS Chicago.