On Sunday, several hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday, following the Women’s March on Saturday, which was estimated at having 300,000 marchers.





According to a WGN report as well as organizers, 31 members of grassroots groups to protest President Trump a day after the anniversty of his innagurtion on Saturay.

WGN reports they rallied just outside of the Trump Tower downtown before taking to the streets.

The protest was reported not to be associated with the organizers of the Women’s March and was more a critique of President Trump.

It was reported the groups represented a wide range of diverse causes.

The news outlet reported that the demonstrators made their way around downtown, continuing to protest at the Chicago Board of Trade.

To learn more about last year’s protest when Donald Trump attempted to rally in Chicago, scroll on to watch, courtesy of Complex News.