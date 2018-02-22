March Madness is coming upon us and you know what that means: drink specials. And Basketball, of course. But mostly drink specials.





Whether you are camping out at a bar or getting a big group together to watch your games, we have a stellar guide below that is sure to make your March Madness a day you won’t forget. Or will, depending on those drink specials.

So without further ado…

Commonwealth Tavern

Sunday, March 11 through Monday, April 4 the tavern in Roscoe Village will offer $5 to $15 drink specials for all Thursday and Friday games, opening at 11 a.m. sharp. Throughout the NCAA tournament, Commonwealth will offer college basketball fans $5 Miller Lite 22-ounce stadium cups and $15 Miller and Coors buckets. And TV-wise, don’t fret – Commonwealth has 12 TVs including a 70-inch plasma. And while this personal favorite is a Notre Dame affiliated bar, they promise to show all March Madness games. *Shew*

For hours and location, click here.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen

Sunday, March 11 through Monday, April 4 guests can enjoy 10 percent off any delivery or carryout order throughout the tournament for lunch or dinner when they order directly from MAK online (https://www.toasttab.com/modern-asian-kitchen/v2/online-order#!/). MAK boasts your traditional Chinese cuisine but with a modern, healthy twist, offering fresh bowls, wraps, soups, chicken wings and more.

Click here for hours and location.

Roanoke Restaurant

From Sunday, March 11 through Monday, April 4, Roanoke will offer $3 to $7 happy hour specials during March Madness on weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Specials will include $5 Canyon Road wines (cabernet, chardonnay, pinot grigio), $6 Tito’s Vodka cocktails, $7 margaritas, $3 Roanoke Chips (hand-cut salt & vinegar chips), and Buffalo Wings (classic wings with Roanoke’s signature buffalo sauce; $6 half dozen, $12 dozen). And while you’re chowing on down on these fantastic deals, you can view all the action on Roanoke’s five TVs in the bar area or 11 TVs in the upstairs lounge. For hours and location, click here.

Tuscany Resturant

Join Tuscany Resturant for March Lasagna Madness on Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16. While supplies last, lunch will be just $14 while dinner will be only $16, dine in or carry out. And it gets better: all three Tuscany Restaurant locations will participate in a week-long March Lasagna Madness, where a different lasagna recipe will be showcased each day during the first week of the tournament. By date, the featured lasagna dishes are as follows:

Monday, March 12: Sausage and Ricotta Lasagna

Tuesday, March 13: Four Cheese Mushroom Cipriani Lasagna

Wednesday, March 14: Primavera Lasagna

Thursday, March 15: Bolognese Lasagna

Friday, March 16: Seafood Lasagna

If Garfield could read, would be jealous.

For hours and location, click here.