Potential two week delay of early Chicago voting due to ballot issues
The Chicago Police Department in 2017 arrested 3,168 people for marijuana possession or other pot-related offenses.

According to the Chicago Reader, it is a historic low for Chicago.


In 2007 by comparison, Chicago police officers made 25,350 arrests for pot-related crimes, according to the news outlet.

Last year, according to the Chicago Reader, there were 11,417 narcotics arrests which also hit a historic low.

Arrests for narcotics were down from 58,808 in 2000, according to the news outlet.

