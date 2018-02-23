This Saturday at 3630 South Iron Street, the long-awaited Marz Community Brewing will open its taproom above the Marz brewery.

According to TimeOut Chicago, the taproom’s art drenched walls will feature 24 taps, offer packaged goods as well as sandwiches and snacks.





The space features art by Adi Goodrich along with Luke Pelletier – Marz Brewing co-founder Ed Marszewkis says he hopes to display new art installations ever three months as well as provide limited-edition prints for purchase. The taproom also boasts a customized sound system designed in collaboration with Wayward Design and Uncanned Music.

Patrons can enjoy the taprooms wide range of taps including stouts, IPAs and pilsners along with kombucha, seltzer, coffee and tea. Marszewski says he wants to use the facility’s small brewing system to create an exclusive release that guests will not be able to find anywhere else in the city. But if its merch you want, Marz t-shirts, socks, posters, glassware and more can be purchased at the brewery’s small store within the taproom.

Chef Tony Balestreri curates the taproom’s menu, tempting patrons with an assortment of snacks, salads and sandwiches, with highlights such as the Pizza-Dilla as well as the Citra-Hopped Pasta.

At noon on Saturday, the Marz Taproom will officially be open for business, offering guests the exclusive release of the Coffee Lumpen IPA which will be available beginning at 3 pm.

“The opening of our taproom is our greatest leap forward in working with our neighbors to build the community of the future here in our little enclave on the South Side,” Marszewski told TimeOut Chicago.

The taproom also says it will hold programs like lectures, talks, films screenings as well as a regular game of Dungeons and Dragons.

