Commander Paul Bauer’s fellow officers say they are determined to not let the fallen officer’s memory fade during an emotional mass held in his honor on Sunday, more than a week since his murder.





According to a WGN report, the standing-room only mass was held at the main hall of the Chicago Faternal Order of Police Headquarters.

RELATED: One small business is making people angry with her comments about slain police officer Paul Bauer

Uniformed officers held their children while bagpipes played in honor of the fallen hero.

Commander Bauer was shot six times and killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect in downtown Chicago.

He left behind his wife and their 13-year-old daughter.

Benjamin Perez, Caterina Perez’s father, was killed in the line of duty on September 2002. Caterina shared with WGN that she along with a few other daughters of the slain Chicago officers are reaching out to Grace Bauer to offer support and guidance.

“We have that unfortunate bond that we can relate to,” Perez said. “They will never be replaced, they will never be forgotten, and it`s so important that we keep their remembrance alive.”

RELATED: Controversial “cop academy” in Chicago to be named after slain officer Paul Bauer

The mounted unit Bauer led at one time also attended the mass.

Each horse is named after a fallen officer and one will soon carry the memory of the Commander, onwards.

A memorial fund in the Commander’s name has been set up at the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union.

To view Bauer’s daughter sharing an emotional reading at her father’s funeral – scroll onto the video below, courtesy of Abc7.