According to Chicago police, crime numbers have been released from last month – saying violence was down for the 11th month in a row.


In an abc7 report, police say there were 39 murders this past January, a decrease by 25 percent from 52 murders in January 2017.

Last January, there were 161 shootings – down from 231 in January 2017 and 195 shooting victims last month compared to 293 in January of 2017.

According to the news outlet, Chicago police credit investments in personnel and technology for the decreases.

Police also made seven percent more gun arrests as well as seized eight percent more illegal guns compared to January 2017, according to the news outlet.

To learn how you can help prevent gun violence – watch the video, below – courtesy of TEDx Talks.

