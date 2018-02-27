Menu
Nearly 20 inmates in a Chicago prison are facing new charges after a massive fight broke out.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the fight broke out earlier in the month in Division 9, which is considered to be the most dangerous section of Cook County Jail. The fight began as a shoving match between two inmates in the maximum security area. The situation quickly escalated and as many as 16 people, ages 19 to 39, became involved.


While fights are not uncommon, as explained, it is rare for them to rise to the level seen in the video.

Authorities said they found at least one homemade weapon at the scene of the fight.

NBC Chicago reports that a Grand Jury indicted the inmates on mob action charges. All of the inmates involved were either accused or previously convicted of violent crimes.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
