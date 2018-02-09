This Chicago family is celebrating the birth of a little boy who beat 1 in 48 million odds.

According to a Little Things post Kyrsten Moreno gave birth to baby Aiden at Amita Health hospital on her birthday.





But it wasn’t just the mother’s birthday — it was also the birthday of his grandmother, Nadine Hugmeyer, according to the news outlet.

Krysten jokes that when she was a child, she “stole” her mom’s birthday and now her son is “stealing” it from her.

“I’m like, there’s no way he’s going to be born on my birthday,” Kyrsten told CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.

Krysten continued, “I don’t think it was a coincidence. I think it was meant to be.”

