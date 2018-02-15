At around 10:30 PM on Tuesday evening, a man stole a car, drove a few blocks, and then crashed into two other cars, killing a woman inside.





The carjacking took place along the 200 block of West Walton according to WGN News.

A 29-year-old suspect approached a 31-year-old driver in his taxi cab. The suspect forced the driver out of the vehicle and then drove off.

He was only able to drive a few block before crashing into two cars near Chicago and Larrabee. The crash resulted in the death of one woman and two others suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after the crash and listed in serious condition. He is also in police custody.

Carjackings have been on the rise in Chicago lately and law enforcement is finally stepping in. Part of the issue is how quickly most carjackers are released from police custody after committing a crime.

During the first seven months of 2017, about 700 juveniles were arrested in Chicago with connection with all types of gun-related crimes. According to the news outlet, those crimes ranged from murder to armed robbery to carjacking to unlawful possession of a firearm.

And of those 700 juveniles, 42 percent were arrested again and of those arrests, half were for offenses involving guns.

A recent example of this includes a teenager who tried to steal a car from a former Chicago officer on a Friday night, was arrested, and back on the streets the next day. He was arrested two days later for the exact same crime.

The Police Department recently met with members of the FBI, ATF, and other law enforcement officials to find ways to best combat the problem.

There were over 1000 carjackings in Chicago in 2017.

So far in 2018, there have been nearly 90 reported carjackings. This includes a teacher carjacked at gunpoint in the South Suburbs, and off-duty officer carjacked in Bucktown in daylight, and a 72-year-old grandmother who was sitting in her car outside of a church in Portage Park.