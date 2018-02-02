Katz’s Delicatessen is the iconic New York diner, famous for their overstuffed pastrami sandwiches. Au Cheval is the world-renowned Chicago restaurant, famous for its perfectly gooey double-cheeseburger.





So if you can picture a collaboration of the two, the Au Cheval x Katz’s Deli cheeseburger is…well, it’s probably exactly what you think it is: an iconic mash-up of two of the most delicious things you can eat in these United States of America.

The limited-edition patty—which is topped with Katz’s pastrami, sharp American cheese, minced red onion, kosher-style dill pickles and creamy Dijonnaise—will only be available at Au Cheval in the West Loop.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, February 15th, and Friday, February 16th—you can be among the few who get to try this fantastical creation. Considering they don’t take reservations if you happen to be in town or can find a reason to get there- you might want to plan ahead and get there early—and be prepared to wait.

The unlikely collaboration is part of the Jewish deli’s “Pass the Pastrami” series, which is designed to promote Katz’s nationwide shipping service.

If getting to Au Cheval isn’t in the cards, whether due to wait times or proximity, Katz’s will post a recipe for the burger (yes, a recipe for the Au Cheval burger) on its website and is offering nationwide delivery to get the same pastrami at home.