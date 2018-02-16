A South Carolina real estate developer and member of the city’s transportation committee called former President Barack Obama a “Chicago street n**gger” on his Facebook and as you can imagine, is not in good standing.





According to RAW STORY, on Wednesday, state legislators vowed to remove developer Bobby Miller from the committee after the post surfaced.

Miller denied that he created the post – claiming his Facebook account had been hacked.

The post shared Obama’s new presidential portrait painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, paired with a slur against the former president additionally calling him a “Muslim bastard.”

Miller says he has not gone to a committee meeting since last August and is “completely out of politics”.

His Facebook is littered with pro-Donald Trump posts.

State Sen. Margie Bright (D) noted via Twitter that it wasn’t the first time Miller has used slurs to reference politicians.

He once reportedly called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a homophobic slur, and also called Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) the n-word as well.