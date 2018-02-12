Eddy Alvarez’s has a history with the Olympics but it’s not exactly his end-game…

According to NBC5 Alvarez is attempting to make the Chicago White Sox roster out of spring training this season.





RELATED: Whoops, Wheel Of Fortune completely forgot the White Sox exist…

Alvarez, according to the news outlet, won a silver medal back in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi in the 5000-meter relay.

Driving in seven runs in 100 at-bats for the Knights, the 27-year-old reached triple-A Charlotte last season, NBC5 reported.

In total, Alvarez hit four home runs and drove in 39 RBI in 126 minor league games.

He hopes to finally take the next step and reach the big leagues.

RELATED: Foul ball strikes an attendee at a White Sox game right in the face

Later this month, Alvarez will join the White Sox at their spring training facility in Glendale, according to the news outlet.

The Sox will start their schedule on Feb. 23 when they duel the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.

To watch how Alvarez trained to snag his silver medal, scroll on below – courtesy of The New York Times.