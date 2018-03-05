Great news! If you are a registered voter, you may now vote via mail.

And the best part? You do not need to come up with a reason or an excuse to Vote by Mail when applying.





No excuse is the best excuse.

The deadline to have a Vote By Mail application at the offices of the Board of Elections for the March 20th, 2018 Primary is March 15 at 5 p.m.

To apply online, click here.

And a few quick notes the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners would like you to know before returning your ballot….

When marking your ballot, be sure to use a black or blue ballpoint pen and NOT use a thick-tip marker as it could potentially bleed through the paper and cause the ballot to be unreadable by the ballot scanner.

And you earned that vote! So use pens please – your vote depends on it!

Also, it goes without saying but be sure to vote in secret.

It’s YOUR vote. Not your family’s vote or your neighbor’s vote or your dog’s vote.

Though, I would LOVE to hear Spike’s opinion on Chicago’s current state of affairs.

The Commissioners also state a mail ballot must be postmarked on or before March 20 in order for the vote to be counted and must receive the ballot by April 3, 2018.

You can return your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, by personal delivery or through a state-licensed motor carrier, like FedEx, UPS or DHL.

If your mail ballot is postmarked Wed., March 21 or later it cannot be counted, by law – so be sure to apply and get your ballots in ASAP.

If you run into any issues with your mail ballot, call 312-269-7967 on or before Thurs., March 15 to speak with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

To learn more about voting by mail for a Physical Disability, Hospitalized Voters or are made aware of the abuse of voting by mail, click here.

Happy Voting!