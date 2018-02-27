St. Patrick’s Day is upon us and with a little bit of luck and investigation, we have a few events as well as specials going on in Chicago, conveniently located by the parade route and the river dyeing.





So without further ado…

Roanoke Restaurant

Just a few steps away from the Chicago River, Roanoke Restaurant will kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a St. Paddy’s Day cocktail special which is infused with Guinness, paired with a Corned Beef and Cabbage special on Friday, March 16 through Saturday, March 17.

Weber Grill

For just $25 per person on Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 18, the Irish Breakfast at Weber Grill is one you will not want to miss. Also within walking distance to the river and parade, the spot will also offer $12.50 to $18 corned beef specials.

The breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m – featuring two eggs over easy, two grilled beefsteak tomatoes, baked beans, mini brats, two slices of smoked corned beef, hash browns with a Guinness breakfast gravy and Irish soda bread. And lucky guests who order the Irish breakfast will have the option to choose from Weber’s breakfast buffet as well. Drink wise, specials include $5 Guinness pints, $8 bloody marys and $5 mimosas.

And we are not done quite yet…

Weber Grill Restaurant will also serve up lunch and dinner specials from Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 18 – offering a Hickory-Smoked Corned Beef Sandwich and Corned Beef Dinner.

aliveOne

Now, forgive us for this last suggestion as it is not within walking distance of the river or parade BUT it was too good not to share as on Saturday, March 17 from 5 p.m. to close there will be $4 to $11 drink specials that include an Irish drink combo.

If you are wondering what that entails exactly, it is a Guinness Nitro IPA 16-ounce can and shot of Slane Irish Whiskey, $4 pints of green beer (Miller Lite), and $5 Baby Guinness shots (coffee liqueur with a Baileys Irish Cream float).

Don’t turn green with envy – be green with luck and make your reservations, today.

To plan the rest of your St. Patrick’s celebration, visit Choose Chicago for the river dyeing times as well as the parade for one lucky day.