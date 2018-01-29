Menu
Feeling nostalgic? It's been 32 years since the Chicago Bears did this
Earlier this month, police arrived at a Goose Island bar where a man allegedly had fatally fallen on the floor, hitting his head.


According to the Chicago Tribune, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office two weeks later have determined that the man, Jenaro Carballo, 31, died from injuries he suffered in a fight.

The news outlet reports that Carballo’s death has been ruled a homicide.

According to Officer Thomas Sweeney, a Chicago Police Department spokesman, police had been called to the Estate Ultra Bar and Yacht Club on Jan. 14 at around 2:20 a.m. to assist paramedics, the Tribune reported.

Sweeney said officers were informed Carballo was intoxicated and had fallen inside the bar, hitting his head. The news outlet then reported he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sweeney said that Area Central detectives determined that Carballo had suffered blunt-force trauma in a fight rather than from a fall, according to the news outlet.

The Tribune reported the medical examiner’s office said Carballo did die from blunt-force trauma to the head and body, ruling the death as a homicide.

According to the news outlet, police said no one was in custody.

Police uncover true cause of man’s death at Goose Island bar AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
