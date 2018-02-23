Menu
On Wednesday, Chicago police responded to a threat made against Trump Tower.

According to NBC5, a threat was made from a location near the Trump Tower at about 5 p.m. “via electronic means,” police said.


Officers responded to the building on North Wabash Avenue in the 400 block promptly after the threat was made.

The area was later deemed safe and clear by officers.

No one was in custody.

Chicago Police report Trump Tower clear after threat made
