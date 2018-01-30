While the Super Bowl is on the forefront of everyone’s minds – let’s not forget about the second most important bowl: Puppy Bowl!
According to a WGN report, at the Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV, three Chicago-area dogs will take part in the televised show.
The show features 48 dogs from various rescue shelters around the country, according to the news outlet.
Of those three, a Jack Russel Terrier named Miss Brie will be joining Team Ruff. WGN reports she was adopted by a couple from Palatine.
The second of the crew is Stripe – on Team Fluff – who is a yellow lab mix. According to the news outlet, Stripe was adopted last summer by a North Side family and renamed Buddy.
And last but not least, joining Stripe on Team Fluff is Boppity, a Chihuahua Terrier mix. And according to WGN, he is available for adoption in Chicago Heights at the South Suburban Humane Society.
Tune into the Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. CST on Feb 4.
To review some of the best moments in Puppy Bowl history, scroll to watch the video below – courtesy of Animal Planet.