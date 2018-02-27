Menu
Ex-Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas' son dies in California
Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras going back-to-back was nothing short of epic.

An exciting watch no less to see Rizzo play opposite and Willson literally shooting it out of the park.

In Red Sox news, JD Martinez signing with the Sox has been held up due to concerns regarding his physical. The deal sounds like it won’t be called off but the contract may be adjusted, according to Bleacher Nation.

And last but not least, the Cubs put together a stellar video from the first day at Sloan Park along with a tribute to Ron Santo on what would have been his 78th birthday:

To watch the Cub’s highlights from last year, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of MLB.

