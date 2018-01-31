In an announcement by the Chicago Sun-Times, on Monday – film critic Richard Roeper’s reviews and columns will not be published as an investigation is conducted regarding his Twitter following.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roeper was one of many journalists, sports stars, politicians as well as celebrities who paid to increase their Twitter followers with fake accounts according to a published report by the New York Times this past weekend.

According to the news outlet, Roeper’s Twitter currently has a following of over 225,000 but in the Times report, it was not specified of those followers – which ones were fake.

The Sun-Times Chris Fusco, editor-in-chief, said the following statement:

“We became aware over the weekend of issues relating to Rich Roeper’s Twitter account. We’re investigating these issues. We will not be publishing any reviews or columns by Rich until this investigation is complete.”

According to the news outlet, Roeper co-hosted the television series At the Movies with Roger Ebert from 2000 to 2008, as a highly influential film critic – succeeding Gene Siskel after his death.

Since 1982, Roeper has written for the Sun-Times since 1982 on a wide range of topics, according to the news outlet.

To watch one of Roeper’s reviews, scroll on below – courtesy of Richard Roeper.