Sammy Sosa has made a lot of headlines this year but not for baseball…

According to a WGN report, a month after Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts announced the team was not ready to invite Sosa to Wrigley Field, Sosa came out from retirement in this getup…





Hold onto your horses, kids…

Yea – we are just as confused as you are.

The Instagram account ‘Equipo Flims’ posted Sosa dressed in full Cowboy getup for a party this past weekend with wife Sonia, according to the news outlet.

And as you can imagine, uh — people just want to know why this is happening.

Octavio Dotel, former MLB pitcher posted another photo of Sosa with fellow former major leaguers Quilvio Veras, Julio Lugo and Manny Alexander.

But this one was kind of better because Sosa wasn’t the ONLY one wearing a cowboy hat this time, but only kind of…

To continue the confusion and learn more what the H-double-hockey-sticks is going on- scroll on below, courtesy of HollywoodLife.