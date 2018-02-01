If you are a die-hard fan of the hit ’90s TV show then you will be right at home at ‘Saved by the Max’ – a pop-up diner and bar to set up shop in L.A. later this year!





According to a delish report, ‘Save by the Max’ opened on June 1, 2016, in Chicago but closed a year later.

On Tuesday, May 1 – the LA location will open and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2 according to delish.

Oh and did we mention themenu? According to delish, with appetizers like ‘Spano’s Seasonal Veggie’, entrees like the ‘Bayside Burger’, and desserts such as ‘Max’s Magical Sweet Tooth’ – you won’t want to miss out on the nostalgic named dishes.

And the best part? It won’t break the bank. And according to delish, there will be plenty of cocktails, drafts, beers as well as non-alcoholic beverages to choose from. At the Chicago location, there was a prix fixe menu for $45 but it is not confirmed if the L.A. location will also be offering this deal.

According to delish, the L.A. location has just been announced – and is slated to set up shop at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.

But you’ll have to be put on the waitlist to get a reservation, so don’t wait to sign up – make your reservation NOW!

According to the news outlet, the LA location has yet to be announced.

So long story short, you may have to make a weekend trip out of it but all the more reason to head to the City of Angels.