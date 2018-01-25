A man accused of selling women into sex slavery has attorneys who want to get his trial postponed as they do not believe he will be judged fairly by a jury during the #MeToo movement.





According to RAW STORY, lawyers for Benjamin Biancofiori, a man accused of issuing “death threats, vicious beatings and other abuse to force women into sexual servitude,” submitted a motion to the U.S. attorney’s office this past Tuesday that associated the defendant to Harvey Weinstein when asking for a delay in his trial.

“In view of the extraordinary attention to and enflamed (sic) societal passion on the subject of male sexual misconduct, Mr. Biancofiori cannot hope to select a jury that is untainted by the veritable flood of reporting on the subject,” Biancofiori’s lawyer, Andrea Gambino, wrote in the motion, according to the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, the motion argued that Gambino would need to create a questionnaire to eliminate the jurors who have participated in the #MeToo movement or have had “their own individual experiences with male sexual misconduct.”

And sadly enough, this isn’t the first time Biancofiori’s trail has derailed into ridiculousness. According to the news outlet, his lawyers are also trying to hold onto “a 124-page handwritten manifesto on pimping” against Biancofiori from the evidence pool. Wait…what?

The manifesto reads as an “incomplete work of fiction” his attorneys dismissed, as the defendant “detailed how he traveled the country with the women he trafficked, setting up sex ads on classified websites and “makin’ money in no time.’” according to the news outlet.

Biancofiori, the pimp, is a businessman who possesses “a distinctive character with an exceptional intellect who possesses the ability to deal with the most difficult tasks with ease.” his attorneys claim, according to the news outlet reported.

