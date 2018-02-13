On the Southwest Side, a woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at an apartment in the Marquette Park neighborhood.





According to an abc7 report, on early Saturday – Latoya Frost, 32, was arrested after she sexually assulted the girl and forced her to perform multiple sex acts.

Cook County prosecutors said Frost had locked the first-floor bedroom door, lodging a chair under the doorknob so nobody could get inside.

The news outlet reported that during the assault, Forst held her hand over the girl’s mouth and threatened to kill her family if she didn’t do as she was told. Prosecutors also said Frost struck and scratched a 4-year-old boy who started crying in the top bunk of a bed.

Chicago police records show that Frost had left the home when officers arrived but later discovered her when she walked down the street two blocks away from the home and took her into custody.

According to prosecutors, Frost faces one felony count each of aggravated battery and predatory criminal sexual assault and was held with no bail until her next court appearance on Tuesday.

The news outlet reports that Frost has three felony convictions, the most recent was for punching a paramedic who was trying to give her medical attention.

