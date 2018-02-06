Many authorities are warning Cook County residents of a person who has been claiming to be from the sheriff’s department and asks for money via phone call.





According to an abc7 report, Sherriff Tom Dart’s office says the caller informs people they must pay to settle an allegation that has been made against them, according to a news release.

The caller has used what is called a spoofing application that makes the number that appears on the caller ID supposedly show it is from the sheriff’s department, according to the news outlet.

Dart’s office reminds residents the department does not make calls such as that, according to abc7.

The news outlet reports that the office strongly urges people to hang up when they receive such calls as to avoid any sensitive information shared such as social security or bank account numbers with the scammers.

