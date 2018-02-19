On Thursday, the Smashing Pumpkins announced a three-month tour across the United States and Canada. The full band hasn’t played together since 1999, and well, it doesn’t look like they’ll all be playing together this year either.





A few weeks ago, the band posted photos from a photoshoot that all but confirmed the reunited band. But there was just one key person missing.

The band photos show singer Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, but NOT bassist Darcy Wretzky. In her place was Jeff Schroeder.

The band had supposedly been recording a new album with Rick Rubin, but the majority of the recordings were by Corgan and Chamberlain, according to texts between Wretzky and Corgan.

The text’s from mid-January from Corgan to Wretzky say : “well, so you know, [original guitarist] James [Iha] isn’t here either. It’s me and Jimmy working and [guitarist] Jeff [Schroeder] now too.”

“James is focused on his stuff, which is why he isn’t here. And, as far as Rubin, he’s gonna be involved a little but not the whole thing,” Corgan also texted.

Wretzky also asserts that Corgan orginially reached out to her to record a new song but later rescinded the offer. She only found out when Corgan posted on Instagram about recording a new song and playing bass on it.

After the Instagram posting, Corgan text her “as far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome. It’s more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up.”

“so focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future,” Corgan added.

Despite the reports of these texts, the band released a statement via a spokesperson that contradicts her claims:

“In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Naturally, fans and critics took to social media to express their…well, quite range of emotions.

Hi, I'm Smashing Pumpkins' biggest fan in 1995. Can someone explain to me who this Men's Rights Activist, anti-vaxxer, Info Wars regular is that's ruining the reunion album by not letting D'Arcy back in the band? Oh right. I forgot. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) February 13, 2018

Even if the Smashing Pumpkins reunited with D’arcy and Butch Vig and Alan Moulder and Stéphane Sednaoui directed the video and 120 Minutes came back, it wouldn’t matter since Corgan has destroyed his legacy for 20 years straight and also it’s not 1993 and also you’re an adult — Christopher R. Weingarten (@1000TimesYes) February 13, 2018

I for one am shocked that the smashing pumpkins reunion rollout is becoming clumsy and overwrought with drama I mean who could have possibly seen this happening — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 13, 2018

Watching this Smashing Pumpkins reunion go off the rails before the countdown clock even hits "Zero" pic.twitter.com/fQDinHDlKq — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) February 13, 2018

The Pumpkins will play Chicago at the United Center on August 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 11 AM.